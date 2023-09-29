POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Patrick Michael Martinucci, 47, went home to the Lord on Thursday, September 28, 2023. After a valiant four year journey with cancer, he passed gently and beautifully at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Patrick was a bit of a surprise mid-life baby for his parents Arthur R. and Helen Ann (McLaughlin) Martinucci. Before he arrived, he was going to be christened Vincent Rafael, but the shock of his red hair changed everything. Instead, when he arrived on August 16, 1976, his mother suggested Patrick Michael for her favorite saint and archangel. At Pat’s baptism, Fr. Daly said that he would have been unwilling to name Patrick anything else.

Pat’s father was fond of home videos, which in the 1970s, required a very strong light. Pat was so fair that he practically glowed—the camera was unable to capture his features. Adoring big sister, Tammy, treated Pat like her very own baby doll, doting on him and carrying him around until he grew too big for her to lift. Older brother Artie often took the blame for little Patrick’s mischief, even on one occasion when Pat mistakenly hit him with a hoe. Upset that he’d hurt his big brother, Patrick broke into tears, and the bellow of “Artie!” from their dad left no question who was to blame for getting in the way.

From a young age, Patrick had many talents. He played piano, he danced, and was a competitive athlete in soccer, tennis and baseball. At Erie Cathedral Prep, Patrick’s skill and determination as sweeper contributed to many Rambler victories.

Patrick attended Allegheny College, where he continued to play collegiate soccer.

After graduating from Allegheny with a BS in Chemistry, he attended The Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine where he earned his Doctorate of Osteopathic Medicine. While completing his Internal Medicine Residency at The Western Pennsylvania Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pat received the 2005-2006 Professionalism Award for the individual who best exemplifies the ideals of professionalism in medicine. He then completed his nephrology fellowship at the State University of New York in Buffalo. He joined The Kidney Group in

2008 and went on to become a partner there. His colleagues at The Kidney Group fondly remember his sly sense of humor, endless well of empathy for patients, and rapport with staff and strangers alike.



Patrick also served as Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine at Northeast Ohio Medical University. While attending Allegheny College, Patrick met the love of his life, Amy Cappabianco. She was captivated by the gentle redhead who was unwilling to euthanize his lab rat after their shared psychology lab. They married in her hometown of New Castle, Pennsylvania in 2001, celebrating with plentiful cousins, siblings, aunts, uncles and grandparents.

Pat’s family was his everything. Pat and Amy welcomed three amazing sons, Luke, Max and Carson (named for Amy’s beloved mother Carmie and sister Alison), who truly blossomed under their parents’ devoted care.

The Martinuccis loved to travel with their children. Over the years, the family ventured throughout the United States, the Caribbean and Europe. This summer, Pat had the strength to take his family on a Mediterranean Cruise where they visited Turkey, Greece and Italy.

Pat enjoyed cooking a meal for his family to enjoy together and fishing with the boys. He was most passionate about his son’s endeavors. He enjoyed watching his son Luke, a trained classical pianist, perform at recitals and at home. He was known as the loudest father at Max and Carson’s soccer games, willing to explain the off sides rule to anyone who would listen, including the referees.

Pat now dwells in the Lord’s embrace with his father, Art; mother-in-law, Carmie; sister-in-law, Alison; grandmother, Mary Bruno Tetuan; uncle, Vinnie Tetuan; grandfather, Vincent Tetuan; and dear cousin, Paula Bruno Bixby. In addition to his wife and children, he leaves behind his beloved mother, Helen Ann; father-in-law, Mark Cappabianco; brother, Artie (and wife Deb), sister Tammy; nieces Kellie-Sue (and husband Luke), Jessie (and husband Joe), Morgan, Rhiannon, and Tori; and nephew, Sam (and fiancée Addie), all of whom truly adored their “Uncle Pagoo,” as well as countless cousins on both sides of the

families.

Friends may call on Sunday, October 1, 2023, from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, 2726 Center Road (Route 224), Poland, Ohio. A blessing service at the funeral home will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday evening.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 2, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

at Holy Family Church, 2729 Center Road, Poland, Ohio. Please meet directly at the church.

Patrick was deeply committed to his sons’ educations. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the their educational funds: Charles Schwab c/o Hill Barth & King, 6603 Summit Drive, Canfield, OH 44406, Attention: Josh Zarlenga.

