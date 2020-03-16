Patrick A. Ginnetti, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patrick A. Ginnetti, 78, of Boardman, died Saturday morning, March 14, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

Patrick was born July 20, 1941, in Youngstown, the son of Anthony N. and Edith (Santore) Ginnetti.

He was a 1960 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, attended Youngstown State University and served in the U.S. Army.

Mr. Ginnetti worked as a sales manager for ABL Wholesale for 45 years before retiring.

Pat was a member of St. Charles Church, enjoyed visiting and golfing with friends and most especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren who loved their “PaPa”.

He is survived by his wife, the former Gerri L. Margetko, whom he married August 1, 1964; a son, Patrick “Packy” (Jennifer) Ginnetti of Rocky River; his grandchildren, Adrian, Max and Mia Ginnetti; a sister, Debbie (Marty) Schimley of Niles and nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Anthony and a sister, Marie Ginnetti.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, March 18 at St. Charles Borromeo Church with the Rev. Philip Rogers officiating.

There are no open calling hours. Please join the family Wednesday morning, March 18, at St. Charles where Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m.

The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to the St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen, 208 W. Front Street, Youngstown, OH 44503 or St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, in Patrick’s memory.

Professional arrangements are by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

