AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Josephine Teutsch, 84, died peacefully Sunday, October 2, 2022, at home.

Patricia was born June 27, 1938, in Youngstown, the daughter of Benny and Ann Wood Russo.

Pat is survived by her husband, George William Teutsch, whom she married December 8, 1962; daughter, Christine Teutsch of Dublin, Ohio; two sons, George (Carol) Teutsch and James Teutsch, of Austintown; sister, Joanna Stuhura of Boardman and two grandchildren, Jillian Teutsch and Kaitlin Teutsch.

Family and friends may call from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. Monday, October 10, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 11 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.