Patricia T. Parish, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Parish, 87, died Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Omni Manor Health Care.



She was born June 28, 1933, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Elizabeth Dosch Cox and Herbert Cox.



She moved to Youngstown and attended North High School, where she was a cheerleader.

She then married the love of her life, Anthony Parish, on May 8, 1950. They celebrated 70 years of marriage this past May.



Patricia was a member of St. Anthony Parish, where she sang in the choir and was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society.

She was a spectacular cook and baker. Visitors were guaranteed to be asked at least three times, “Are you sure you don’t want something to eat?” Her talents consisted of sewing, crafts and making flower arrangements. She enjoyed dancing with her husband and at times, the dance floor would clear to watch them. Patricia loved camping with her family and friends and taking motorhome trips to Disney World for Christmas. She attended many car shows alongside her husband while he proudly displayed his restored Corvette.



Patricia leaves her husband, Anthony Parish, who resides at Omni West Assisted Living; the pride and joys of her life, her son, Anthony Parish III of Girard and two daughters, Susan (Bill) Fullerman of Boardman and Rebecca McCaskill of Lake Milton. Known as “Mamaw” and “Gram,” she leaves four grandchildren, Bill (Erin) Fullerman, Michelle (Sunny) Forro, Hallie McCaskill and Anna DeFiore; six great-grandchildren, Julia, Ava, Andrew, Christopher, Sophia and Randall; her brother, Gary Cox of Kansas; her brother-in-law, Frank DiLallo of Liberty and several nieces and nephews, many of whom are from the west coast.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Marion Webb Jarrel, Ruth DiLallo and Barbara Katz.



“Sleep with the angels, mom.”

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.



Private family services were held at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. Condolences may be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.

