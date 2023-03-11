YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Shonce, 83, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Windsor House in Champion.

She was born January 7, 1940, in Youngstown, a daughter of Sam and Helen Havas Wuckovich.

Patricia was very hardworking and worked various jobs while being employed by the Austintown school system for 26 years. She finished her career at Austintown schools as the head custodian, retiring in 2003.

She supported the Ursuline High School football team in various capacities and the team nicknamed her the “silver fox.”

Her greatest joy was the time spent with her family, especially during the holidays. She believed she was truly blessed by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters, Sheri (Dan) McGahagan of Austintown and Lori Reda of Austintown; son, Geno (Cara) Shonce of Austintown; two sisters, Maryann Cooper of Austintown and Barbara (Jack) Newhard of Austintown; grandchildren, Ashly Reda, AJ (Tracy) Reda, Sami Shonce, Meghan (Anthony) Imburgia, Matthew (Katie) McGahagan and five great-grandchildren, Mack and Brady McGahagan, Lorenzo, Carmella and Jamison Reda.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by two grandsons, Daniel “Champ” McGahagan and Nicholas McGahagan; niece, Debbie Cooper Lowe and brother-in-law, Clair Cooper.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, where calling hours will be held from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m.

Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation or the American Heart Association.

Arrangements are by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 13 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.