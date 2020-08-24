Patricia S. Costello, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia S. Costello, 86, who passed away on Monday afternoon, August 17, 2020 at Park Vista Assisted Living.



She was born on March 11, 1934, in Youngstown, to the late Joseph and Helen (Schneck) Stanfar.



She was a 1952 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

She started her working career at the Warner Theater in downtown Youngstown and retired from Packard Electric as an Assembler.

Pat loved to travel to sunny Las Vegas, Mexico and Florida to play tennis and cards. She has a warm personality, a generous heart and a great sense of humor. She made new friends wherever she went. She was extremely fashionable and loved a great pair of shoes. She was the life of every party, and threw many of them, as she loved to entertain and was a fantastic cool and hostess.

Pat is survived by her devoted husband, Samuel L. Costello, whom she married October 25, 1961; she will be lovingly missed by her sister, Janet (Stephen) Soltis; her brother, Joseph (Judy) Stanfar; her sister-in-law, Judy (Joe) Dailey; her nieces and nephews, Suzanne, Stephan, Janet, Patricia and Juliana, Anthony and Michael, Susan, Danny, Joey and Laura Lynn and many great nieces and nephews.

Private family services were held at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215 or at www.diabetes.org.

