Patricia Rose Reardon Munroe, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Patricia Rose Reardon Munroe, 87, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020, with her family at The Inn at Poland Way.

Pat was born Nov. 29, 1932 in Indianapolis, Ind., the daughter of Fred and Mary Zwicker, She attended The Rayen School and graduated from South High School.

She lived in the Youngstown area from 1943 to 1977 and in Naples, Florida from 1977 to 2019, returning to Poland this past September.

She was school secretary at Lely High School in Naples for many years and an office manager/secretary in various businesses. She did volunteer work at Youth Haven and tutored elementary school children.

She enjoyed crocheting, doing puzzles, bridge and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her four children, Tom (Paula) Reardon, Judy DeVecchio, Bob (Sue) Reardon and Jim (Becki) Reardon, all in the Youngstown area. She is also survived by two brothers, Fred (Nancy) Zwicker of Columbiana and Bill (Randi) Zwicker of Bonita Beach, Florida; eight grandchildren, Matt (Emily) Reardon of Columbus, Josh (Lynsay) Reardon of Columbus, Katie (Collin) Lawson of Takoma Park, Maryland, Jennifer (Tony) Stanko of Largo, Florida, Lindsay DeVecchio of Poland, Kristen Reardon of Stow, Michael Reardon of Bloomington, Indiana and James Reardon of New Middletown; and seven great-grandchildren.

Her husband, Art Munroe, whom she married May 23, 2004, died February 16, 2016. She was also preceded in death by her parents.

Pat’s family would like to thank the staff at The Inn at Poland Way for their kindness and care and special thanks to Hospice of the Valley for their exceptional care of their mother.

There will be no calling hours or services. There will be a private celebration of her life in March.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley,5190 Market St, Boardman, OH 44512 in Pat’s memory.

Professional arrangements handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.