POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia May McElwain, 89, passed away Friday afternoon, September 15, 2023, at Wickshire Assisted Living.

She was born August 29, 1934, in Dearborn, Michigan, a daughter of late Vernon N. and Margie A Diebold Sanderson.

Patricia was a 1952 graduate of North High School.

She worked in the offices of Youngstown Sheet and Tube from 1952 to 1954, at Consolidated Department Store from 1976 to 1984 and retired from Nationwide Insurance.

Patricia is survived by her two daughters, Darlene (Joe) Cramer of Poland and Diann (Eric) Zoner of Orono, Minnesota; a son, Andrew J. Stefan, Jr. of Youngstown; six grandchildren, Kelly (Al) Caruso, Cory (Cathy) Day, Joseph (Kara) Cramer, Jenna Cramer, Mackenzie (Marco Mathias) Zoner and Dr. Olivia Zoner; three great-grandsons, Angelo, Austin and Grayson and her former husband, Andrew John (Mary Ann) Stefan of Florida.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. McElwain, whom she married February 14, 1982 and who died November 23, 2008.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations to Angels for Animals would be her wish.

Professional arrangements were handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Poland Chapel.

