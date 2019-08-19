Patricia L. Alli, Austintown, Ohio – Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Alli of Austintown, Ohio passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019.

Her loved ones are composing her obituary, which you will be able to read here.

Visitation will be held Thursday, August 22, 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Funeral service will be Thursday, August 22, 6:00 p.m. following visitation at the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 20 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.