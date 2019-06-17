Patricia Jean Burlock Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be Saturday, June 22, at 10:00 a.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel for Patricia Jean “Patti” Burlock, 50, who died unexpectedly Thursday, June 13, at her home.

Patti was born January 23, 1969, in Youngstown, the daughter of John and Sandra Bobovecz Burlock.

She was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and earned her college degree from Kent State University.

She worked as a paralegal in retail leasing. Patti also worked for Judge Theresa Dellick at the Mahoning County Juvenile Court for ten years.

Patti is survived by her mother, Sandra Burlock of Austintown; a brother, John and his wife, Christine Burlock, of Boardman; a niece, Nichole and her husband, Timothy Spencer and their son, Luke and two aunts, Dr. Pat Jamison and Barb (Adolf) Kralj and her loving dog, Peanut.

She was preceded in death by her father, John N. Burlock and grandparents Lou and Irene Bobovecz and Nicholas and Theresa Burlock.

Friends may call Friday, June 21 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences.

