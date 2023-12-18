CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia J. LaBerto, 75, died unexpectedly Friday, December 15, 2023 at home.

Patricia was born July 26, 1948, in Youngstown, the daughter of Patsy and Helen Sheevets Retort.

She was a graduate of Lowellville High School.

She worked as a supervisor for Brentwood Originals for many years until retiring.

Patricia was the number one fan to her great-nieces and nephews at all their sporting events. She also loved to cook and bake.

She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Joseph LaBerto, whom she married January 25, 1978; her brother, Patsy (Mary) Retort of Coitsville and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews, all whom she adored.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Joseph and Pete Retort and sister, Annie Retort.

Per Patricia’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

