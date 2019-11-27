Patricia E. Kelty Johnson, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia E. “Patty” Kelty Johnson, 72, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the Hospice House with her family by her side.

Patty was born June 26, 1947, the daughter of Robert J. and Eileen Shea Kelty.

She was proud to make Youngstown her home for her entire life. Whenever reminiscing Patty often said, “No child could ever grow up with fonder memories then those gained at Idora and Mill Creek parks.”

Patty graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School in 1965.

On April 11, 1970, she married the love of her life George Johnson. Patricia kept a wonderful home and made it better by creating loving traditions, dedicating her life to her family. To Patty, family was her most precious gift; especially her three grandchildren, whom she adored.

Patricia was well known for her inviting personality that often resulted in total strangers becoming her friend. Her empathy for others was the most powerful lesson she instilled in the lives she touched.

Patty worked for Isaly’s Dairy and Sears Roebuck in Youngstown and Boardman. She was proud of her efforts in supporting Catholic Church CCD programs. She also served as the director of religious education at St. Brendan Church in Youngstown and Holy Family Church in Poland. Patty was also an office manager at Poland Family Practice.

Patty enjoyed cooking and preserving her family recipes. She adored summers at Geneva on the lake and the beautiful sunsets enjoyed there. Most of all Patty loved the nickel machines in Vegas with Lushka.

Patty will be missed by her husband, George and her family, Michael (Debbie) Johnson, Daniel Johnson, Carrie (Aaron) Wamer, Jennifer (Craig) Schamber; two sisters, Joyce (Paul) Lettau and Marylou (Terry) Hogan; two brothers, Bobby and James Kelty; and her three grandchildren Lainey and Aiden Wamer and Marley Johnson.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Eileen; a brother, Michael W. Kelty (2002) and her first born son, Robert G. Johnson (1976).

A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, December 2, 2019, at Holy Family Church in Poland, concelebrated by Monsignor William Connell and the Rev. Richard Pentello.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. Monday morning in the vestibule prior to her services at Holy Family Church.

A luncheon in celebration of Patty’s life will be held at the Holy Family Reception Hall following Mass. George expressly invites all family and friends to attend.

Patty will be laid to rest with her son Robbie at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Professional arrangements are by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

