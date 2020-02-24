Patricia Dunn, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Dunn, 83, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Omni Manor.

Patricia was born March 17, 1936 in Youngstown, a daughter of Virgil and Mildred Cukec Stein.

She was a graduate of Chaney High School and was a dedicated homemaker for her family.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Lawrence Dunn, whom she married May 5, 1956; three sons, Skip (Maryann) Dunn of Austintown, Dave (Lisa) Dunn of Boardman and Chris (Karen Damelio-Schmidt) Dunn of Niles; two daughters, Kathy (Lloyd) Brooks of Danville, Virginia and Kim (Rick Cooper) Dunn of Rootstown; two brothers, Ted Stein of North Jackson and Bill Stein of Warren; three grandchildren, Billy (Patricia) Dunn, Bryan (fiancee Kathryn) Dunn and Cameron Dunn.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers, Jack and Sonny Stein.

Patricia’s family would like to thank the staff at Omni Manor and Hospice of the Valley for the excellent care and compassion that she received.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Patricia’s memory may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Calling hours will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 4303 Mahoning Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44515, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

To share a memory or to offer condolences to the family, please visit www.higgins-reardon.com.

To send flowers to Patricia’s family, please visit our floral section.