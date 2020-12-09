Patricia B. Marsch, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia B. Marsch, 80, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

She was born in Cortland, the daughter of Grant and Rose Smerchansky Bequeath, October 19, 1940.

She was a 1958 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

She later worked at Packard Electric as a line inspector, retiring after 25 years.

On September 1, 1962, she married her neighbor, Robert; they shared 58 years together.

She raised one son, Fred (Barbara) of Austintown, whom she leaves along with her sisters, Nancy (Bruce) Boyle of Warren and Joanne (Bill) Reese of Canfield and her brother, Allen (Cheryl) of North Lima. She also leaves her grandson, Robert; granddaughter, Sarah and great-granddaughter, Madelynn Marsch.

Pat was a founding member of St. Joseph Church in Austintown.

She enjoyed going to casinos, attending her husband’s military reunions, spending time in Florida, and her special vacations — going to Belize in Central America with her husband and sister, Nancy.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Reali.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church in Austintown.

Professional arrangements are by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. Condolences may be sent to www.higgins-reardon.com.

