AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann Thompson, 78, passed away Wednesday morning, February 8, 2023 at St. Joseph Hospital.



She was born July 16, 1944 in Gary, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Tony Morris and Mary Chlebus Kremin.



Patricia was a graduate of East High School.

She dedicated her life to raising her sons and taking care of her family. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. In her free time, Patricia was involved in the Astrology Club, Youngstown Gaelic Society, The Follies at Powers Auditorium and golfing in the Meander Golf League.



Patricia is survived by four sons, Mark (Kristen) Thompson of Middletown, Connecticut, John (Diane) Thompson of Austintown, Micky (Michele) Thompson of Leavittsburg, and Chris (Carla) Thompson of Coral Springs, Florida; five grandchildren, Mikaela, Morgan, Josh, Gabrielle and Kristina; six great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Cathy (Tony) Stephenson of Columbiana, Dorothy Bates of Poland, and Sonya (Bill) Casey of Youngstown.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond W. Thompson, Sr., whom she married February 1, 1964 and passed away January 10, 2004; her son, Ray Thompson, Jr.; and four brothers, Paul Morris, Nick Kremin, John Morris and Peter “Sonny” Morris.



Family and friends may call Sunday from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and on Monday from 9:30 – 10:15 a.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.



A funeral service will follow on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 12 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.