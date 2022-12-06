YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann Mashiska, 86, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at her home, in the presence of loved ones.



She was born July 9, 1936, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Carl and Margaret Murphy Collins.



Patricia graduated from Chaney High School and became a certified nursing assistant at Northside Hospital until retiring in 2007.

She volunteered her time with “Ohio Reads,” an organization helping children to read in area schools.



She was an avid bowler at Wedgewood Lanes and a member of St. Joseph Church. Patricia enjoyed attending Music in the Park, listening to books on tape and spending time with family and friends.



Patricia is survived by her daughter, Patty (Bob) Tarka of Mount Airy, Maryland; two grandsons, Bradley and Bryan Tarka; a great-grandson, Jameson Barlas; a sister, Nancy Smith of Arizona and several nieces and nephews.



Patricia was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. “Bob” Mashiska, whom she married May 5, 1956 and who passed away June 17, 2019; a son, Robert Mashiska and two sisters, Carol Cabuno and Marsha Herrera.



Family and friends may call from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 7 at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, where a funeral service will follow at 12:30 p.m.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 7 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.