Patricia Ann Fehr, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann Fehr, 91, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020, surrounded by her family.

She was born September 1, 1929, in Indianapolis, a daughter of the late John and Grace (Deupree) Nackenhorst.

Pat took piano, singing and dance lessons at The Jordan Conservatory of Music, where she was also schooled in elocution. Pat received a Bachelor’s Degree in Speech and Hearing Pathology from Indiana University, where she met and fell in love with her husband, Gene and where she was also an active member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority.

Gene and Pat settled in Canfield when Gene began his career at Youngstown Steel Door. Pat met Mr. Leonard Kirtz, who started the Leonard Kirtz School for children with developmental disabilities, shortly after moving to the area and began working with the school when they had only ten students. After leaving the Leonard Kirtz School, Pat enjoyed 25 years as a speech pathologist for Canfield Local Schools, which she proudly supported up to her death.

She was an active member of Canfield United Methodist Church, always donating her time for the church bazaar.

She was a great believer in education and helped start the CUMC preschool, taught there for three years, and served on the preschool board. She loved her book clubs, attending water aerobics, The Learning in Retirement lectures at Youngstown State University and playing mahjong with her friends. Pat spent many years as a board member at Villas at Fair Park and loved her neighbors and friends there.

After retiring, Pat volunteered for various organizations, including Cuddle Care (rocking newborn babies at the hospital), Akron Children’s Hospital and Friends of the Library (Canfield Branch). She loved being active, always joining in activities at Ironwood and was a diligent walker.

She loved planning trips, traveling abroad and celebrating the arts with her goods friends. Pat loved music, playing the piano and loved dancing and singing. Pat acted in many plays and musicals in her youth and in later years she enjoyed being a Redcoat for the Cleveland Playhouse.

Pat enjoyed her breakfast club and her time with her special friends, Winnie Hickox and Alice Ogden and held all her friends close to her heart. She loved to read and spend time with her family. She would drop any plans at a moment’s notice to see or visit with her family. She enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren grow up and shared in every accomplishment. She would not miss a sporting event, whether it be volleyball, basketball, wrestling, football, tennis, swimming, soccer, or track. As a mother and grandmother, she was a rock with a hidden strength that all her family relied upon in times of need. Her grace and faith shined throughout her life.

Pat moved to the Inn at Ironwood and made many more close friends among the residents and staff. Pat loved playing cards with “her group” at Ironwood. She often planted and arranged flowers for all to enjoy with her friend, Violet Thomas. She will be greatly missed.

Her husband, Gene E. Fehr, whom she married June 7, 1952, died August 3, 1990. They had 38 adventurous years together.

Patricia is survived by her five children, Eugene (Cynthia) Fehr of Austintown, Jill Fehr (Tom Johnson) of Elyria, Heidi (Paul) Scott of Columbiana, Patrice (Mark) Denman of Painesville and Kimberly (James) Mangapora of Canfield; ten grandchildren, Adrienne (Patrick McCarthy) Fehr, Natalee (Bryan) Kay, Kathryn Fehr, Patricia (Patrick Cox) Scott, Alexander Denman, Jacob Denman, Nicholas Denman, Sabrina (Kurt) Talbert, Mason Mangapora and Grace Mangapora and three great-grandchildren, Collin Kay, Jonathan Kay and Caroline McCarthy; as well as many wonderful nieces, especially Cathy, Pam, Sue, Sally and Debbie, whom she adored.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, June (Ray) Sears and Marge (Bill) Hodson; a brother, John Nackenhorst and her friend, Doug McDougall.

In her golden years, Pat was lucky to have love again with Doug McDougall, with whom she traveled and shared new adventures, including a ride on a World War II B-24 Liberator Bomber and a Zeppelin and met and reconnected with many friends.

A private family graveside service took place at Dean Hill Cemetery.

A memorial service will occur at a later date.

Memorial tributes may be made by donating to Friends of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County (Canfield Branch), 43 W. Main Street, Canfield, OH 44406.

Professional arrangements were handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman Canfield Chapel.

