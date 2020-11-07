Patricia A. “Tish” (Rezek) Parrotto, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia A. “Tish” Rezek Parrotto, 84, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Antonine Village with her family by her side.



Patricia was born August 16, 1936, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Frangi and Helen (Ford) Rezek.



She was a 1955 graduate of East High School.

After 43 years, she retired as an Admitting Clerk from St. Elizabeth Health Center Youngstown.

She was a very active member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and their Altar and Rosary Society. She also took care of doing cleaning around the church.

Patricia enjoyed playing cards with her card club on Mondays with her neighbors. She always enjoyed cooking and hosting family gatherings in her home or by the pool. Most of all, Patricia loved the time she spent with her children and grandchildren.



Her husband, Anthony M. “Little” Parrotto, Jr., whom she married October 29, 1960, passed away August 19, 2014.



Patricia is survived by her daughter, Shari (Tim) Remias of Austintown; son, Anthony M. Parrotto III of Columbus; three grandchildren, Brian and BreAnna Remias and Attyleigh Parrotto; sister, Mona Koneval of Austintown; two brothers, Neuman Rezek of Boardman and Randy Rezek of Louisville and a brother-in-law, Nick Parrotto of Boardman.



She was preceded in death by her brother, Richard T. Rezek, Sr.



Family and friends may call on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes take the form of donations to the Antonine Village, 2675 N Lipkey Road, Jackson, OH 44451.



Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins – Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

