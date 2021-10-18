Patricia A. Scharville, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia A. Scharville, 73, died Friday, October 15, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

She was born December 2, 1947, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Hubert and Mary Roper O’Brien.

Patricia was a registered nurse for 35 years, her last 25 years at the Youngstown Osteopathic Hospital.

Being a nurse and taking care of others was her passion. She was the most caring, loving and giving person, never hesitating to help anyone in need. Patricia loved spending time with family and friends, traveling, going on cruises, shopping and cooking. Above all, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and supporting them in all of their activities, rarely missing any chance to watch a football, baseball or softball game, tennis or volleyball match, gymnastics meet, or a play, musical or concert. She always said that the best part of being a parent was becoming a grandparent.

She is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 52 years, James Scharville, whom she married August 23, 1969; they created a beautiful life together: daughter, Aimee (Dennis) Schweers of Poland; son, Dan (Megan) Scharville of Hudson; three sisters, Mary Alice (Fred) Lamm of Durham, North Carolina, Joyce (Bob) Schuster of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Margaret (Al) Rock of Farrell, Pennsylvania; four brothers, Mark O’Brien of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Michael (Roni) O’Brien of Farrell, Pennsylvania, Kevin (Allison) O’Brien of Westchester, Pennsylvania and William (Lauri) O’Brien of Bethel, Alaska; sister-in-law, Annette O’Brien of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Audrey and Adeline Schweers and Sam and Sophia Scharville, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and family in Georgia.

She was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, James and Helen Scharville; brother, Hubert O’Brien, Jr. and sister-in-law, Denise O’Brien.

Calling hours will be held from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, 2726 Center Road, followed by a funeral service at 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The family of Patricia would like to extend their gratitude to the nursing staff at Mercy Health and the staff of Woodland at Hampton Woods Poland.

