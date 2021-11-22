Patricia A. Quinn, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia A. Quinn, passed away Saturday, November 20, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.



She was born June 21, 1956 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Steve and Mary (Granchay) Donchatz.



Patricia was a 1974 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and received a nursing degree from YSU.

She started her nursing career in 1977 at Southside Hospital then went to Northside Hospital. Prior to becoming sick, she was a nurse for The Cleveland Clinic Main, retiring in 2017.

Patricia loved going to the beach and spending time with her family. In her free time she enjoyed reading and playing with her German Shepherds. Her favorite holiday was Christmas and enjoyed her collection of snowmen. She loved baking, especially Kolachi and watching White Christmas or the Wizard of Oz.



Patricia is survived by her husband, John M. Quinn, whom she married June 16, 1990; her children, Patrick Quinn of Elyria, Stefanie Quinn of Berea, Keri (Vincent) Ross of Maumee and Kayla Quinn of Canfield; a sister, Rosemary Mlynarski of Wickliffe; five grandchildren, Patrick, Madison, Manny, Grant and Seth and her German Shepherd, Halo.



She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kaylee and her German Shepherd, Ariel.



Family and friends may call Friday, November 26 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Prayers will be held Saturday, November 17 at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to the Scleroderma Foundation Ohio Chapter, www.scleroderma.org.

