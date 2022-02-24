POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia A. Milanowski, 74, died peacefully on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Patricia was born March 1, 1947, in Youngstown, the daughter of Rocco and Margaret Retone Seminara.

She graduated from cosmetology school and worked as a self-employed hairdresser until retiring.

Patricia is survived by her children, Charles (Billie Jo) Boris, Dena Milanowski and Dawn Milanowski; brother, Rocco Seminara and grandchildren, Jenna, Nicholas and Aria.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Claudette Boris.

A private memorial service was held at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfied Chapel.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 25 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.