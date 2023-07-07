AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia A. Foley, a devoted mother and nana, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, July 6, 2023, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Youngstown on August 20, 1941, to Charles C. and Mary M. (Koch) Corey.

Throughout her life, Patricia dedicated herself to raising her children and providing unwavering support to her family. Her nurturing spirit and selflessness were exemplified every day as she prioritized the needs of her loved ones above all else.

In addition to raising her children with unparalleled devotion, Patricia found solace in various hobbies that brought joy to her life. She delighted in attending BINGO games alongside her family and reveled in the excitement that casinos offered. Furthermore, Patricia possessed a remarkable talent for baking cookies during the holiday season—a skill that filled many hearts with happiness and stomachs with delight.

Deeply committed to community engagement, Patricia was an active member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and their Altar and Rosary Society. Additionally, Patricia also served as a member of the Korean War Veterans #137 Association and the American Legion Auxiliary #301.

Patricia’s spirit will continue to shine brightly as she is survived by her adoring children Debra (Bill) Hancher of Boardman, Keith (Amy) Foley of Cleveland, Daniel Foley of Austintown, Thomas (Kate) Foley of Austintown, and Kathleen Foley of Austintown. She also leaves behind nineteen cherished grandchildren and two great-grandchildren who were the light of her life.

Preceding Patricia in death was her loving husband, Zeno J. Foley whom she married on February 7, 1959, and who passed away on October 19, 2019, two sons Tim and Brian Foley, as well as four sisters Mary Murphy, Ruthie Davies, Jean Bianco, Dorothy Corey, and two brothers Robert and William Corey.

To honor Patricia’s memory and celebrate her remarkable life, visitation will be held at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel located at 4303 Mahoning Ave on Monday, July 10, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. The following day on Tuesday, July 11, visitation hours will be held from 10:00 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, where prayers will be held at 10:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church located at 4490 Norquest Blvd in Austintown beginning at 11:00 a.m.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 10 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.