Patricia A. Dixon, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Patricia A. Dixon, 83, passed away at home on Saturday, February 13, 2021.

She was born July 30, 1937, to Alice Clarke and William Boslough in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Patricia graduated from Sharon High School in 1955 and graduated from Trumbull Memorial Hospital School of Nursing as a registered nurse in 1958.

She went on to earn her Bachelor of Science degree in health education from Youngstown State University, where she graduated magma cum laude.

She later earned her master’s degree in education from Youngstown State University as a Certified Health Education Specialist (CHES).

Patricia worked at Sharon General Hospital and Youngstown Hospital Association as a Registered Nurse. At Warren Western Reserve Practical Nursing School, Patricia worked as the staff head nurse and the Practical Nursing Educator and Coordinator. Later, Patricia became the Director of Nursing at the Warren City Health Department.

Patricia also worked as an AIDS educator for Trumbull County Health Department. In 1989, she received the Nurse of Hope Award from the Trumbull County American Cancer Society. In 1998, she retired from the Warren City Health Department.

In Patricia’s spare time, she volunteered as a docent at the Butler Institute of American Art and as a diabetic educator and charter member of the Tri-City Diabetes Association. During her life, she was a member of Ohio Retired Teachers of Mahoning County, Butler Institute of American Art Alumnae and the Focus Breast Cancer Survivor group.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Patrick Dixon; daughter, Deborah Dixon Garrett (Robert Garrett II); son, Gary Patrick Dixon; granddaughters; Jessica Garrett and Natalie Garrett and sister, Faye Young (Herb).

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 12 Noon Thursday, February 18, 2021, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, where a funeral service will begin at noon.

Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, Patricia has requested donations be made to Yellow Brick Place, 2959 Canfield Road, Suite 10, Youngstown, OH 44511, 234-228-9550, or to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St., Youngstown, OH 44512, 330-788-1992.

