Patricia A. Benson Andrews, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia A. Benson Andrews, 87, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born July 30, 1933, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Edward and Bertha Medicus Herman.

Patricia graduated from South High School.

She began her career as a tax preparer for H&R Block and then later independently from her home.

Having a love for nature kept her active and outgoing, especially walking through Poland Woods with her son’s dogs. Her best memories were trips to the OBX, where she loved seeing her family gather all together. The holidays were most important to her, being known for her Christmas feasts and challenging Easter egg hunts. Patricia also loved bridge and was an avid player. She will be sadly missed by all.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Peter Andrews, whom she married May 25, 1985; daughter, Paula (Frank) Dietz of New Springfield; four sons, Scott (Linda) Benson of Poland, Gary (Jenny) Benson of Boardman, Doug (Renee) Benson of Poland and David (Donna) Benson of Jamestown, Pennsylvania; 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Ronald, Richard and Eugene Herman.

There will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 31 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.