NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patrice “Patti Sue” Calderone, 65, passed unexpectedly but peacefully in her sleep, early on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Ivy / Willow Woods Nursing Home.

Patti Sue was born March 13, 1957, in Youngstown. She was the third child and first daughter of the late Armand A. and Sarah R. Scalise Calderone.

She deeply loved her family and is survived by two doting older brothers, Salvatore Calderone of New Middletown and Joseph Calderone of Rogers and her devoted “baby sister,” Tina Marie Calderone Mauerman of Boardman.

Patti was a 1978 graduate of The Rayen School.

Although Patti never had children of her own, she adored babies and small children. She was a sought-after babysitter in her youth and always had a cherished collection of baby dolls. Patti Sue was a much loved aunt and great-aunt and will be remembered by her many nieces and nephews.

Patti also was fond of animals and particularly her dogs. She was known to spoil her “babies” and was generous with both affection and especially treats. Having crossed the rainbow bridge, Pierre, Pup, Pepper and Bella were surely awaiting to be reunited with her.

Anyone who knew her can attest that Patti Sue loved and anticipated Christmas, weddings, baby showers and birthdays. She usually planned or made gifts long in advance. Indeed, Patti was renowned for her one-of-a-kind “Patti-Cake Blankets” that she crocheted for babies and dogs. Her crochet work also won numerous blue ribbon awards at the Canfield Fair.

Known for her remarkably good luck, Patti Sue was an avid bingo player who also loved playing slot machines. In the past few years, she began playing both online and had many friends on Facebook who played along with her. Eternally young at heart, she was a huge fan of New Kids on the Block, reality shows and relished having her nails done with crazy designs and bright colors. She loved going on vacation, steak, gummy bears and Twizzlers.

She was not only preceded in death by her parents but also her sister-in-law, Jill Simpson Calderone, as well as beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel and also from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. Friday, June 3, 2022 at St. Dominic Church.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 3, 2022 at the church.

Finally, Patti’s family would like to thank the entire staff at Ivy / Willow Woods for their exceptional care.

