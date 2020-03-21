Parker McHenry, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Parker McHenry, 86, died Thursday evening, March 19, 2020, at Hospice House, surrounded by his family.

Parker was born May 13, 1933, in Youngstown, the son of Joseph and Edith Fagin McHenry.

Parker was a 1951 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and a member of its Hall of Fame. He then enrolled at Youngstown State University, where he later was an instructor.

He served in the Army during the Korean War, stationed in Fort Hood, Texas.

After his service, he moved to Austintown, joining the newly formed Parish of Immaculate Heart of Mary, a church that would become a focal point in his life.

He began his long and storied banking career at what became the Union National Bank, becoming an executive vice president. Mr. McHenry held the same position at Mahoning Bank, Sky Bank and Huntington National Bank, also serving on its board of directors.

He also served on the board of directors for the Youngstown Club, Beatitude House, Youngstown Lions Club, The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown, the United Way and Second Harvest Foodbank. In appreciation of his exemplary service, Mr. McHenry received the Lions Club International Foundation Fellow Award, was named the American Heart Associations Heart of The Community Honoree and received the United Way’s Parker McHenry Excellence Award.

Parker was an active member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, where he served on numerous committees. He also coached basketball and softball for Immaculate Heart of Mary School, coached football for the West Side Colts and baseball for the Millcreek Baseball League.

He is survived by two daughters, Pat (Greg) Barber of Austintown and Marylou (Steve) Sabo of Columbus; two sons, Joe (Bonny) McHenry of Austintown and Mike (Cheryl) McHenry of Canfield; 11 grandchildren, Jenny, Jessica, Megan, Greg, Shawn, Chris, Joey, Meredith, Kelly, Lauren and Maggie and 15 great-grandchildren.

His wife, the former Nancy L. Ross, whom he married May 30, 1953, who died October 25, 2008.

Because of the current health threat caused by COVID-19, Parker will be laid to rest with his wife in Resurrection Cemetery after private services.

The McHenry family will be celebrating Parker’s life with family and friends at a later date to be announced.

The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to Hospice of the Valley, Beatitude House or the Youngstown Lions Club in Parker’s memory.

A video of Mr. McHenry’s funeral service will also be available at www.higgins-reardon.com after its conclusion.

Professional arrangements are by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

