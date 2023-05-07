AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela Sue Brinkley, 51, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Austintown Healthcare Center.

She was born on September 30, 1971, in Youngstown, a daughter of John Roger and Paula (Neimark) Wright.

Pamela was a graduate of Pulaski High School in Virginia.

She was very kind and had a deep soulful heart. She put up a courageous battle and never let anything get her down. She loved her family immensely. Her family, as well as anybody who has ever met her, will miss her deeply. Pam is now dancing in Heaven.

Pamela is survived by her daughters, Evelyn (Tyler) Brinkley of Washington, D.C. and Lillian (Daniel) Bell of Kings Mountain, North Carolina; son, Roger Foore of Reidsville, North Carolina; sisters, Kim (John) Hough of Austintown, Siobhan Dimuzio, with whom she made her home, Rebecca Grossman of Girard and brother, Zachary Wright of Austintown.

Pamela was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, RJ Brinkley.

A funeral service will be celebrated at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Calling hours will be held prior to the service, beginning at 4:00 p.m.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Pamela Sue Brinkley, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 8 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.