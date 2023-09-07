POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Otto K. Eul, 96, died Sunday, September 3, 2023, at Shepherd of the Valley, surrounded by his family.

Otto was born May 16, 1927, in Oberhausen, Germany, the son of the late Karl and Karoline Hartmann Eul. He came to the United States with his family in 1956 and made his home in Cincinnati.

Otto worked as a union bricklayer for 40 years until retiring. He loved using his skill to help friends with brick work around their homes and took great pride in that.

An excellent handyman, Otto also loved taking care of his own home and his lawn. In his spare time, Otto enjoyed soccer and horses. He also loved dancing with his beloved wife and attending German events when they lived in Cincinnati. In later years, Otto was happiest when surrounded by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Otto’s wife, the former Anna Maria Buchholz, whom he married December 23, 1950, died December 28, 2020.

Otto is survived by his daughter, Anneliese E. (Dr. Kimbroe) Carter of Canfield; grandchildren, Christopher Carter of Barberton, Timothy Carter of Tega Cay, South Carolina and Erika (Grant) Moore of Indian Land, South Carolina; four great-grandchildren, Emily and Annabelle Carter and Theodore and Sophia Moor; nephew, Ralf (Ilona) Vennemeyer of Cincinnati and great-nephew, Jacob Vennemeyer of Savannah, Georgia.

He was also preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Anne and Alois Vennemeyer and nephew, Harry Vennemeyer of Cincinnati.

Family and friends may call 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 9 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Austintown. A funeral service will follow at 10:00 a.m.

Otto will be laid to rest next to his wife, Anna, in Rest Haven Cemetery in Cincinnati.

The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, Redeemer Lutheran Church Austintown or the charity of their choice.

The family would also like to thank the nurses and staff of Shepherd of the Valley Poland, for their kind care and the love they showed to Otto during this time.

Professional services are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

