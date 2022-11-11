YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Otto G. Dreiling, Jr., 88, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022.

A loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, a John Carroll graduate, a steel mill supervisor, a talented wood craftsman and a missionary for humanity all describe the life of Otto Dreiling.

Otto was born on October 20, 1934, in Youngstown to Dr. Otto and Margaret Hewitt Dreiling.

Otto fell in love and married his high school sweetheart, JoAnn Kenny, enjoying a lifetime together with their three children, Meg, Debbie and Danny.

Otto graduated from Ursuline High School in 1952 and John Carroll University in 1956.

He began employment at the Campbell Works of Youngstown Sheet and Tube and ended his 40 year career in steel, retiring from WCI Steel in 1996.

Family was everything to him. Otto was known as Mr. MGM because you would never find him at a party without his video camera. He remained active during his retirement years, traveling and volunteering for Habitat for Humanity, serving soup for the St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen, and making several mission trips to El Salvador with St. Charles Church.

He loved woodworking and was known for handcrafting wooden Santas from around the world which he gave as gifts. He was generous with his time and always ready and willing to help anyone.

Otto is survived by his two daughters, Meg Fisher and Debra (Andrew) Marinelli, and his son Dan (Stephanie) Dreiling; eight grandchildren Liz (Neal) Kent, Jessica (AJ) Burnett, Tiffany, Rachel (Josh) Mistovich, Kaitlin, Max, Danny Otto and Casey; and eight great-grandchildren Peyton, Domenica, Haley, Macie, Braelyn, Cohen, Ryan and Siena. He also leaves his sister Margie Rochford, sisters-in-law Susan (Galen) Rice, Patsy (Howard) Hudson and JoAnne Kenny, his very close cousin Mary Lou (Frank) Beck and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Otto was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn; son, Otto G. Dreiling III; son-in-law, Mark Fisher; sister, Deanna and brothers-in-law John Kenny, Tom Rochford and Tom McGunigal.

Family and friends may call Sunday, November 13, 2022 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

Prayers will be held Monday, November 14, 2022 at 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Church.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the employees of Ironwood who gave Otto a home the last few years. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Otto’s memory to Habitat for Humanity.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 13, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.