POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Oral James Elkins, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 8, 2023, at the age of 96.

Born on July 27, 1927, in Myra, Kentucky, a son of the late Andrew and Molly Meeks Elkins.

Oral graduated from Dorton High School in 1945.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1951.

Oral embarked on a career as a stationary engineer, dedicating 35 years of his life to

Republic/LTV Steel.

As a devoted follower of Christ, he was a member of Poland Christian Church, where he served as an Elder.

Oral will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by his wife of 73 years, Violet Ann Belcher Elkins, whom he married August 8, 1950; daughter, Linda (Robert) Hartford of Poland; son, Ron (Natalie) Elkins of Poland; grandchildren, Courtney Hartford, Kyle (Katelyn) Hartford and Caleb Elkins and two great-grandsons, Lukas and Brooks Krishnamoorthy.

A private family service will be held in the coming weeks.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to Hospice of the Valley, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514; or Poland Schools, 3030 Dobbins Road, Poland, OH 44514, in Oral’s honor.

Professional arrangements are by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

