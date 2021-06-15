Olive Kathryn Harasyn, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Olive Kathryn Harasyn, 75, died on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at home with her family by her side.

She was born October 21, 1945, in Youngstown, a daughter of John and Dora Leak Hoffman.

Olive married John “Sox” Harasyn on March 21, 1964 and he preceded her in death on January 16, 2013.

Olive is survived by four children, John Harasyn of Austintown, Bridgette (Kevin) Harasyn of Austintown, Peter Harasyn of Austintown and Janice (Jonathan) Davis of Tampa, Florida; 11 grandchildren, CJ, Desirae, Samantha and Werner McCracken, Adam, Luke and James Koslik, John Harasyn and Morgan, Emmy Olive and Charlotte Davis; four great-grandchildren, Cameron, Rylie, Layla and Julian McCracken and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Olive was preceded in death by her daughter, Elizabeth Harasyn and her sisters, Alice Cownden and Becky Strait.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A funeral service will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the funeral home.

Interment to follow in Calvary Cemetery.

