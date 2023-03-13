NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Olga Hatmaker, 91, passed away early Tuesday morning, March 7, 2023, at Aventura at Assumption Village.



She was born October 3, 1931 in Youngtown, a daughter of the late Michael and Mary Shulack Evankovich.

Olga was a 1949 graduate of Boardman High School.

She was a member of the Poland United Methodist Church, where she was a member of their choir and their Bible Study Groups.

Olga was a also past president of the 10th District of the Osteopathic Academy Auxiliary.

She enjoyed gardening, dancing, cooking for the family and music, especially polkas.



Olga is survived by her son, William F. (Kathleen) Hatmaker, Jr. of Columbiana; a daughter, Jayne Green of Pittsburgh; daughter-in-law, Susan Hatmaker of Boardman; a brother, William (Charlotte) Evankovich of Columbiana; four grandchildren, Sam and Alex Green and Billy Joyce and Travis Hatmaker and three great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death her husband, Dr. William F. Hatmaker, Sr., whom she married October 15, 1949 and passed away April 10, 2005 and her son, Thomas M. Hatmaker.



Private family services were held at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.



Burial took place at Poland Riverside Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, https://act.alz.org/.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Olga Hatmaker, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 14 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.