Norman John Ruby, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norman John Ruby, 67, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Norman John was born January 3, 1954, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of Norman D. and Shirley J. Kline Ruby.

He was a graduate of New Wilmington High School and worked hard for AEY Electric for many years.

Norman John loved to ride his Harley and was a big fan of classic western movies. He was creative, handy, extremely diligent and gave the best advice. He loved music, especially classic rock and his greatest joys were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Sheryl Allen Ruby, whom he married March 23, 1974; his daughter, Stacey Ruby; his son, Jonathan Ruby (Renee); two sisters, Helen Ruby and Connie Houston (Richard); his brother, Jeff Ruby (Sally); four grandchildren, Ashley Barker, Cheyanne Depinto, Abigail and Adelynn Ruby and two great-grandchildren, Hunter and Alex Stillwagon.

Per his wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

