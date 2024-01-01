AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norman J. “Joe” Parry, 81, passed away Friday, December 29, 2023, at Hospice House.

Born on September 4, 1942, in Cleveland, he was the son of the late William and Betty Pitcher Parry.

Joe was a proud graduate of South High School.

After graduation, he devoted his life to serving his country. He began his journey in the United States Navy before later joining the Army National Guard for an impressive 31 years. His commitment to protecting and serving his fellow citizens was truly commendable.

Joe had a successful career as a GM employee at Lordstown. He dedicated many years of hard work and commitment to his profession in the the automotive industry.

Outside of his career, Joe was an active member of the Mahoning Valley Gaelic Society, Knights of Columbus, AOH, St. Patrick’s Day parade marshal, American Legion and the Saxon Club. These organizations held a special place in Joe’s heart as they allowed him to connect with others in the community who shared his passions and interests.

In love and life, Joe found happiness when he married Agnes “Anne” Stewart Parry, on February 27, 1965. Together they experienced joys and challenges for over three decades until Anne’s passing on October 31, 1996.

Joe leaves behind a legacy that will never be forgotten. He is survived by his daughter, Kelly Anne Lyons of Austintown; his son, Sean Robert Parry of Youngstown; two grandchildren, Delaney Sheffield (Jarrod) and Zachary Lyons (Aubrey) and his great-grandchildren, Lillian, Zoey and Malcolm.

Joe was also preceded in death by his twin sister, Noreen “Reen” Hittle and his brother, John “Jack” Parry.

To honor Joe’s life, visitation will be held on Friday, January 5, 2024, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m., at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A funeral service will follow on Saturday, January 6, at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Hospice House.

