YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norman Cappitte, 81, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, at his home with his family by his side.

He was born on November 9, 1940, in Youngstown, a son of James and Charlotte Williams Cappitte.

Norman was an Army veteran, having served for seven years as a C.O. driver.

He worked at the steel mill foundry as a coreman for ten years and General Motors for 32 years.

When Norman retired, he told his wife that she retired as well, so he spoiled her with an amazing tropical paradise by planting flowers, banana trees and canna lilies right in their front yard. She enjoyed the view from her front porch everyday.

He was a very considerate and passionate man with endless stability. Norman was a private family man but a celebrity to the public, referred to as “Mr. C” and known for his master gardening skills, giant pumpkins, tomatoes, his famous Italian lipari peppers and banana trees that stood 25 feet tall. He was a member of the Men’s Garden Club at Rivers Fellowship Gardens and was involved with the 1995 first local pumpkin weigh off with the Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers at the Parks Garden Center. Norman holds the current record for the largest tomato at Fellows Riverside Gardens. He also enjoyed fishing with his sons and trying his luck at local casinos with his wife.

He dedicated his life to his wife, Sandy, whom he referred to as his “precious flower” and his three strong boys, Gregory, Norman, Jr. and Vincent.

Norman married Sandra Cappitte on September 16, 1961 and she preceded him in death on February 6, 2022.

In addition to his parents and wife, Norman was preceded in death by his brothers, Jimmy, Donald and Joe Cappitte and his sister, Marion Cappitte.

Norman is survived by three sons, Gregory, Norman, Jr. and Vincent; sisters, Elaine, Teresa and Barbara Cappitte; granddaughter, Nicole Cappitte and three great-granddaughters, Kiley, Laney and Ensley.

He will be buried at Brunstetter Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Norman Cappitte, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 4 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.