STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norma J. Gonda, 89, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 10, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. She was received into the loving arms of Our Lord Jesus Christ our Savior where she was reunited with her beloved husband of 31 years, Andrew J. Gonda.

She was born on November 28, 1933, in Youngstown, Ohio.



Norma led a remarkable life filled with love, care and devotion to her family and community. For 19 years, she served as a bus driver for Poland Schools, touching the lives of countless children who remember her warm smile and kindheartedness.



Besides her dedication to her career, Norma had a rich array of interests that brought her joy throughout her life. An avid reader, she would often lose herself in the pages of a beloved book. In her younger years, Norma was known for her graceful movements on the dance floor, as dancing brought out her vibrant spirit but above all else, Norma cherished spending time with her family. She frequently traveled to visit her great grandchildren and made it a priority to create lasting memories with them.

Norma’s proudest accomplishment was being a devout member of Christ our Savior, St. Nicholas Church.



Norma is preceded in death by her loving husband, Andrew J. Gonda, whom she married on May 2, 1959. Norma’s parents, William F. and Dorothy Lloyd Dyer, also preceded her in death.



Left to honor Norma’s memory are her daughters, Kathleen Hubbard of Atlanta, Georgia and Janet (William) Hill of Canfield; son, William Gonda of Struthers; as well as her grandchildren, Hilliary Sismondo, William A. Hill, Sir Andrew Gonda, Princess Rebecca Gonda, Princess Rachel Gonda, Princess Raqueal Gonda, Sir William Gonda and Princess Rosemarie Gonda and great-grandchildren, Cristian, Leo, Luca, Revin, Asher, Scarlett, Julian, Elizabeth and Caroline.



The family would like to give a special thanks to Hillary and Will for all the thoughtful ways that they celebrated Grammy’s life at the time of her passing. They shared a very special bond and great love with Grammy.



Private family services were held and burial took place at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Make a Wish Foundation, Make-A-Wish® America, 1702 E. Highland Avenue, Suite 400 Phoenix, AZ 85016.

Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Norma J. Gonda, please visit our flower store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 21 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.