NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Noreen Louise Musser, 71 of New Middletown, passed peacefully Friday, July 22, 2022, at home with her family after a long battle with breast cancer. It would be wrong, however, to say that Noreen lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly looks like.

Noreen was born January 2, 1951, in Youngstown, the first daughter of Angelo and Louise Vennetti Berasi.

Her parents inspired her loves of cooking, baking cookies and gardening. Noreen was a compassionate spirit whose infectious laughter filled those around her with joy. She was an amazing hostess who made sure no one went hungry or without a cocktail in her presence. She enjoyed going to see live music and trying new wineries. With her family always at the center of her being, she kept old traditions going and created new ones over the years. The family will ensure these traditions continue on. Her love of traveling took her from Maine to Alaska, south to the Caribbean and many points in between.

She was a 1968 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School.

Noreen worked for many years in payroll and human resources until her retirement in 2018.

Noreen is survived by her husband, Herbert Musser, whom she married July 25, 1998; daughter, Danielle (Andrew) Premec-Deithloff of Arlington, Texas; son, John (Jill) Premec of Salem; brother, Larry Berasi of Canfield and grandson, Skyler.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Denise Gaytko and brother, Robert Berasi.

Family and friends may call from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at St. Paul the Apostle Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m.

The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations in Noreen’s honor to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, https://www.bcrf.org.

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes. Visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Noreen Musser, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 26 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.