BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nora Louise Sabella, 9, died peacefully Sunday, April 30, 2023 at home in the arms of her loving family after a 5-year battle with pediatric cancer.

She was born December 31, 2013, in Youngstown, the daughter of Jeffrey and Amy Ventresco Sabella.

Nora was currently in the 3rd grade at St. Charles School.

Nora loved ballet and was a dancer at Jamie’s Dance Force. Nora was a swimmer and was so proud to be part of the Boardman Tennis and Swim Club’s swim team. She also started swimming with the Penguins but had to stop due to treatment. Nora was Gigi’s baking helper and made dozens of sugar cookies and pizzelles for holiday meals. She was a fine connoisseur of PB&J sandwiches, Chick-fil-A fries, cheesy toasties and Cheetos dipped in strawberry jelly. Nora had unconditional love for her friends and asked for playdates daily.

Nora is survived by her parents; her favorite sister, Nina A. Sabella; maternal grandmother, Mary Held and her Poppop, Steven Held. Nora also leaves behind her Uncle Tom, Aunt Kiki (Kym) and cousins Jett and Ty Ventresco and her Uncle Tony Sabella. She also leaves family pets, Pickles, Jellybean, as well as her newly adopted kitten, Clarabelle. Nora left the care of her Bitty Baby, Rosalina, to her family.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Anthony and Arlene Sabella and maternal grandfather, Thomas Ventresco, Sr.

Family and friends may call Friday, May 5, 2023 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at St. Charles Church. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 2:00 pm.

The family would like to thank the staff at Akron Children’s Hospital, especially Dr. Stephanie Savelli and Dr. Timothy Pittinger. They would also like to thank Hospice of the Valley for providing such loving end of life care to Nora.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to Akron Children’s Showers Family Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders in Nora’s memory.

Professional services are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

