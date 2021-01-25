Nicholas R. Tiberio, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas, 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the St. Elizabeth Medical Center, surrounded by his wife and family.

Nick was born December 5, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio, son of the late Christino Tiberio and Speranza Mangoelli.

Nick was a tremendous person to all. If you were fortunate to have meet him, you would have adored him immediately… he was just that kind of person. You never were a friend of Nick’s very long; you would always go from a friend to family.

He always enjoyed himself with all that he did but truly began living once he retired from Erie Lackawanna Railroad in 1993 after 42 years.

Nick and his wife were very active and enjoyed traveling to Florida during Ohio winters to visit his brother and extended family. Later, traveled to San Diego to escape the snow and visit their niece and family.

Nick was an active and devout member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Poland.

He and his wife tirelessly volunteered at the Ursuline Mother House cooking meals for HIV/AIDS clients.

Nick was a veteran of the Army serving during the Korean war and very active with the American Legion Post 15 in Poland and The Knights of Columbus in Struthers.

Nick’s biggest passion was cooking for his family and friends. A gathering never occurred without his home-made spaghetti and cavatelli on the menu. A birthday party, wedding or holiday celebration was always adorned with homemade pasta or cookies from Nick’s kitchen.

He leaves behind his beloved wife of 63 years, Philomena Santangelo Tiberio whom he married on May 18, 1957. He also leaves behind two sons, Christino Tiberio of Boardman Ohio and his children, Shawn Tiberio of Los Angeles, California, Gregory (Christina) Tiberio and Johnathan (Victoria) Tiberio and Nicholas Tiberio of Boardman, Ohio and his children, Blaine Grannon, Chelsea Tiberio and Amanda Tiberio. He also leaves behind five great-grandchildren

Besides his parents, Nick was preceded in death by his son, John Perry Tiberio along with four brothers, Emery Money, Isadore Mooney, Joe Tiberio and Carmen Tiberio and three sisters, Margaret Lonardo, Caroline Tiberio and Leona Terlecki.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 28 at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, 2726 Center Road, Poland, OH 44514. A prayer service will be held at 6:00 p.m. by the American Legion and the rosary will be recited at 6:45 p.m. by his Brother Knights from Christ Our Savior Council 4471.

Funeral services will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, January 29 at the funeral home and continue at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 2731 Center Road.

Interment will be at Lake Park Cemetery in Boardman on Thursday, February 4 at 10:00 a.m. where Nicholas will be laid to rest next to his son.

Special Thank you to the nurses at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Surgical Intensive Care.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Knights of Columbus, C/O St. Nicholas Church, 764 5th Street, Struthers, OH 44417 or the American Legion Post 15, 35 Cortland Street, Poland, OH 44514, in the name of Nick Tiberio.

