Nick G. Jeswald, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nick G. Jeswald, 90, died peacefully early Sunday morning, March 1, 2020, at Masternick Memorial Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family.

Nick was born August 15, 1929, in Youngstown, the son of Joseph Rocco and Mary Frances Cuccaro Jeswald.

He was a 1948 graduate of East High School and enlisted to serve his country in the United States Army after graduation.

Nick married the love of his life, Frances Mary Gbur, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Leetonia in August 1961.

Upon returning from duty, Nick worked for the Joseph Sylvester Company as a master carpenter for 30 years. He also was former owner of Jeswald Carpeting, which he owned with his wife for many years.

Nick was a longtime member of Holy Family Church and was instrumental in the construction of the new church building.

He served for 16 years as a Poland Township trustee and, during his tenure, was instrumental in the formation of the Poland Township Police Department and the joining of the fire departments by forming the Joint Fire District. Nick volunteered his time renovating the Little Red School House in Poland. Due to his relentless work and cooperation, the Historical Society was formed, honoring him with a lifetime membership.

He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 4471, ARCO Club, Southern County Democrats, Castlo board member and the Poland Touchdown Club.

He enjoyed playing bocce with his ARCO Club brothers, poker, going to the casino and traveling to Florida in the winter. Above all, Nick enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and attending their school and sporting events.

Nick is survived by his wife, the former Frances Gbur, whom he married August 12, 1961; daughter, Diana (Lawrence) Ornelas of Poland; son, Nick (Phyllis Notareschi) Jeswald of Poland; brother, James (Gloria) Jeswald of Girard and six grandchildren, Derek (Ashley), Alexandria, Nicolette, Georgeina, Rachel and Rocky.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Joseph Jeswald.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 3 at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, followed by a prayer service at 11:30 a.m.

A Mass of Christian burial will follow at Holy Family Church, Tuesday, March 3 at Noon, with the Rev. Monsignor William Connell officiating.

The family would like to thank the staff at Mercy Health Boardman ICU and the staff at Masternick Memorial for the care and compassion given to Nick during his brief stay.

