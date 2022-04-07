YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas Marshall Revak, 25, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Nicholas was born to Lynn Emery Revak and Bill Revak, on April 12, 1996, in Youngstown.

A lifelong resident of the area, he attended St. Christine’s, was a 2014 graduate of Ursuline High School and a 2020 graduate of Kent State University.

An avid reader, Nick cherished his books and the stories between the pages. One of his most favorite series was Harry Potter. He loved the movies and their imaginativeness. Nick recently visited Disney World to see firsthand the wonder of Hogwarts as it lit up the sky. He was so amazed and grateful for that adventure. Family vacations were a very special time for Nick. Mom would plan for days where their next exciting week away together would take them. The most memorable vacation for Nick would be the trip to NYC, when the family watched one of the last games in the old Yankee Stadium and paid a visit to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

As a child, Nick loved to play and watch all kinds of sports. Nick was a karate student, played rugby while attending college, played basketball and football for St. Christine’s and loved baseball. It was evident, as Nick grew, baseball was his passion. He played baseball for Mill Creek Youth, Ursuline High School, Little B and Big B. While playing for Ursuline, Nick and his team made it to the state finals. During his time with Little B and Big B, he made two trips to play in Las Vegas.

Most recently, Nick was training to be an MMA fighter at Strong Style MMA in Independence. As part of his training, Nick enjoyed many runs through the beautiful Mill Creek Park. Nick always stopped to snap a picture of nature’s beauty.

Nicholas was great at all he did in life. He succeeded and always tried his best. Nick was simply, Nick. A genuine soul that loved to help people. He was outgoing, humble and selfless. If you knew Nick, it was a privilege because he loved his family and friends.

Nick is survived by his father, Bill Revak. He leaves behind his dog, Hercules; his uncles, Mike and Brandon Emery; his uncle, Aaron Revak; aunt, Victoria Revak; his grandmother, Sandy Revak; grandfather, Joseph Revak and numerous cousins, great-aunts and great-uncles.

He was predeceased in death by his mother, Lynn Revak; grandmother, Faye Kiger Aliff and grandfather, John Emery.

Family and friends may call from 10 a.m to noon, with services to follow, Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, 3701 Starr Centre Drive, Canfield, OH 44406.

