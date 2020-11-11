Nicholas J. Pachell, Sr., Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas J. Pachell, Sr., 56, peacefully passed away Monday afternoon, November 9, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Nicholas was born January 22, 1964, in Youngstown, the son of Richard and Concetta DeLuca Pachell.

He was a 1982 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

After high school, he enlisted in the Army, where he served as a sergeant during Desert Storm.

He worked as a master plumber for 18 years for Cocca Development, retiring in 2018.

He was also a member of St. Joseph Church.

Nicholas was a man’s man and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and boating on Berlin Lake. Most of all, he enjoyed the time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Nicholas is survived by his wife, the former Toni Danko, whom he married October 5, 1984; daughter, Christine M. Pachell (Adam Janis) of Columbus; son, Nicholas J. (Abbey) Pachell, Jr. of Poland; sister, Theresa (Glenn) Carroll of Norristown, Pennsylvania; brother, Richard J. Pachell, Jr. of Austintown; two grandchildren, Nova Elizabeth Pachell and Murphy John Pachell and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may call Thursday, November 12, 2020, 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A funeral service will be private.

The family and funeral home will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocol. As a social courtesy, please wear a mask. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Nicholas.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial tributes take the form of contributions to Nicholas’s memorial.

