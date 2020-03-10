Nicholas J. McGahagan, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas J. McGahagan, 30, died Saturday, March 7, from injuries sustained from an accidental fall at his home.

Nick was born July 11, 1989, in Youngstown, the son of Daniel and Sheri L. Shonce McGahagan.

Nick was a 2008 graduate of Ursuline High School, where he was a three-year letter winner on its football and baseball teams. His senior year, he served as captain of the 2007 state finalist football team, he was Ursuline’s Defensive Player of the Year and also earned All-State of Ohio Honors.

Nick then attended Seton Hill College, graduating in 2012 with a bachelor of science degree in in Business Administration. While at Seton Hill, he was a three-year captain of the football team, earning All-Conference honors each year. He was Seton Hill’s defensive player of the year for three consecutive years and was named an academic All-American. He was also named one of the top 150 contributors to the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.

He was currently serving as a development director for the American Heart Association, a job he enjoyed and loved.

He was an avid fan of all Notre Dame sports, the Cleveland Browns, Indians and Cavaliers. He enjoyed weightlifting and riding ATVs. Nick loved his family and friends and the beach and will especially be remembered for his gift of lighting up any room he entered.

He is survived by his parents, Dan and Sheri McGahagan of Austintown; a brother, Matthew B. (Katie) McGahagan of Poland; his grandparents, Pat Shonce, Gene Shonce and Anna Marie McGahagan of Austintown and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Daniel “Champ” McGahagan II and by his grandfather, Thomas McGahagan.

Prayers will begin 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian burial at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.

Friends may call 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 12 at the funeral home.

In recognition of Nick’s dedication and passion to his work, the family has requested material tributes take the form of donations to the local chapter of the American Heart Association, 840 Southwestern Run, Youngstown, OH 44512.

To send flowers to Nicholas’ family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 11, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.