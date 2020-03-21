Nicholas J. Cabuno, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas J. Cabuno, 90, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Masternick Memorial.



He was born October 2, 1929, in Youngstown, a son of Andy and Elizabeth (Bovenzi) Cabuno.



Nicholas was a 1949 graduate of Struthers High School and proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War.



He was a volunteer Struthers Fireman and a member of the Teamsters Local #377.



His wife, Carol (Collins) Cabuno, whom he married November 1, 1975, preceded him in death on January 8, 2013.



Nicholas is survived by two daughters, Kim (William) Fassos, of Alliance and Elizabeth King of Canfield; his son, Nicholas Jr. (Katherine) Cabuno, of Boardman; his sister, Marylou Tiberio, of Struthers; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his parents; two daughters, Nancy Skopic and Linda Budrovic; four brothers, Michael, Andrew, James and Robert.



Services are private.



Arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.



Condolences may be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.

