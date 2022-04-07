YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas E. Boros, 39 of Massillon, died peacefully Sunday, April 3, 2022, at home.

He was born September 8, 1982, in Youngstown, a son of Kenneth and Susan M. Rouan Boros.

Nicholas was a graduate of Perry High School and a Marine Corps veteran.

He was the owner of KNKS Investments and worked for AG-Pro Companies as a sales rep. He was also a volunteer firefighter for the Edinburg Fire Department and the Palmyra Fire Department.

He enjoyed boating, riding his motorcycle and spending time with family and friends. He was an avid Ohio State fan and loved animals and the outdoors.

Nicholas was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Kenneth E. Boros, Jr.

He is survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Nicholas will be sadly missed by all who loved him.

Rest peacefully now with mom, dad and your brother.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 4303 Mahoning Avenue.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at St. Edward Catholic Church in Youngstown. Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the Mass at the church, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Condolences may be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Nicholas, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 8 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.