YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Neil D. Frasca, 79, of Youngstown, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021, peacefully with his family at his side.

He was born October 17, 1942, a son of the late A. Dan Frasca and Lucy Nigro Frasca.

Neil was a 1960 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and a 1965 graduate of Ohio Northern University, where he received his degree in pharmacy. Neil was a proud alumni of Ohio Northern University. While attending college, Neil was a member of the Phi Kappa Theta fraternity.

Neil retired from Youngstown Hospital Association, where he worked as a pharmacist at the North and South Side hospitals for 39 years.

Neil was the treasurer of many organizations, most recently the Mahoning Valley Railroad Heritage Association. He had a passion for music, spending hours singing barbershop harmonies, in both the Youngstown and Warren chapters. Neil also supported Youngstown State University athletics as a former member of the Penguin Club.

Neil was known as a kind and giving person. He always put others before himself and famously told others his initials of NDF stood for Nice Darn Fella.

Neil cherished his grandchildren, who knew him as Papa. Neil loved spending time with his grandchildren; they were his proudest accomplishment.

Neil is survived by his wife, Angelina Marsilio Frasca, whom he married on November 5, 1966; son, Neil Daniel Frasca (Charlene); two daughters, Theresa Frasca Berner (Dan) and Christine Frasca; five grandchildren, Zachary, Ashley, Brandon, Katia and Matthew and sister, Luanna Frasca Lang of Niles.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 4303 Mahoning Avenue.

Prayers will begin at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at the funeral home, followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian burial at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.

The family and funeral home will be practicing proper health protocol. Masks are recommended.

Interment will be in Niles Union Cemetery.

