Nathan Andrew McStowe, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nathan Andrew McStowe, 16, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Akron Children’s Hospital, from injuries sustained in an accident.

He was born April 21, 2004, the son of John McStowe and Oksana (Rudnytsky) McStowe.

Nathan was currently a student at Potential Development where he had just begun his junior year.

Nathan enjoyed playing sports, especially basketball and baseball. He also loved hanging out with his friends, making YouTube videos and reading.

Nathan is survived by his parents; sisters, Kaitlyn Flynn and Cadence McStowe; brother, Matthew McStowe; grandparents, Suzanne and Roman Rudnytsky of Austintown; Aunt, Cindy (John) Green of Austintown and Uncle, Daiman (Amanda) Rudnytsky of McDonald.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A private funeral service will be held for the family.

Arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to the family.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 31, 2020, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

