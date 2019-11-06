Breaking News
Naomi M. (Arnold) Keffer, Poland, Ohio

Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes

November 5, 2019

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Naomi M. (Arnold) Keffer,Poland, Ohio-obit

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Naomi M. (Arnold) Keffer, 96, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at her residence.

She was born June 1, 1923, in Geneva, New York, a daughter of J. and Grace (O’Niel) Keffer.

Naomi worked as a bookkeeper for Ohio Water for 30 years.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Keffer and her two sons, Paul Keffer Jr. and Richard Keffer.

Naomi was preceded in death by her parents and her four sisters, Ester, Ethel, Dorothy and Bernice.

Per Naomi’s request, there will be no services.

Arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes and Cremation Services.

