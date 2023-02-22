STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Naomi Lois Liston, 89, formerly of North Jackson, passed away Sunday evening, February 19, 2023, at Maplecrest Nursing Home.



She was born October 25, 1933, in Smithfield, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Rev. Alex and Eleanor Thomas Kennedy.



Naomi graduated from South Union High School in Uniontown, Pennsylvania.

She was a medical secretary all of her working career.

She enjoyed gardening, quilting, canning and antique cars.



Naomi and her husband were members of the Hudson Club, where she served as secretary and loved traveling all over the U.S. with him. They also attended Lordstown Christian Church.



Naomi is survived by her husband, Bert E. Liston, whom she married March 3, 1956; daughter, Judy (Jordy) Tsvetanoff of Struthers; son, Earl (Ronna) Liston of Hubbard; four grandchildren, Gary (Liz) Heasley, Jordan (Rachel) Tsvetanoff, Cory Liston and Amanda Liston; and three great-grandchildren, Logan, Christopher and Alexus.



She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Esther Holt and Margaret Gay; and niece, Joyce Thomas.



Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 24, 2023, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Jackson-Milton Chapel, where a funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Burial will take place in Green Haven Memorial Gardens.



To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Naomi Lois (Kennedy) Liston, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 23at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.