YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Shugart, age 80, died Wednesday morning, June 22, 2022, from complications preparing for surgery.

Nancy was born March 26, 1942, in Youngstown, the daughter of Thomas F. and Marjorie “Midge” Burns.

She was a 1960 graduate of Ursuline High School and had served the Ursuline Community. Her collegiate education included YSU, Kent and ultimately, she earned a Master’s Degree in Theology from Loyola University.

She had taught for the Diocese of Youngstown for over 50 years. For over 40 of those years, she taught theology at her beloved Cardinal Mooney. As a member of the Mooney family, “Shuggie,” as she was affectionately referred, was a mainstay at the school virtually involved in any job that needed done and available to any student that needed guidance. Her distinguished career as a Catholic educator included the Golden Apple Award for excellence in teaching and induction into the Cardinal Mooney Hall of Fame. Nancy also served as faculty advisor of Mooney’s Card Control and its Yes Fest. Miss Shugart was very proud that during her tenure she had the distinct honor of teaching 13 of her nieces and nephews. As the girls track coach, she received the NE District, State of Ohio Coach of the Year award, twice. Fifteen of her athletes were all Ohio State Champions with many longstanding records. Nancy also served as the head statistician for the football team, for coach Don Bucci and later, coach P.J. Fecko. Her commitment and dedication were exemplary; she had never missed a game since 1973. A devoted sports fan, she loved her Cleveland Browns, Indians, Notre Dame and high school baseball at Cene Park.

Nancy is survived by her dearest friend, confidant and cohort, Mary Ann; her nephew, Kane Durkin of Summerville, South Carolina; three sisters, Marjorie J. Barnett, Judith Ann Shugart and Kimberly Brancho, all of Youngstown; four brothers, Thomas F. (Candy) Shugart of Ellsworth, Fredrick W. (Vera) Shugart of Canfield, William L. (Peggy) Brancho of Youngstown and Gary R. Brancho of Akron and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Marjorie Shugart; a stepfather, William Brancho and a brother, Gerald Shugart.

“Nancy, you are forever in our hearts.”

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Gregory Fedor at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, June 29, 2022, at St. Joseph Church, 4545 New Road, Austintown. Friends may call prior to services, from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m.

The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to the scholarship fund at Cardinal Mooney High School, in Nancy Shugart’s name.

Professional arrangements are by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

“Always do good for others.”

